Museum celebrates the 'not quite classics'

Grampian Transport Museum at Alford is gearing up for its first major event of the 2017 season this weekend.

How Many Left on Sunday is a celebration of the mass-produced cars which are now considered 'endangered species' with less than 500 models remaining.

This model was imported from Colorado in 1999

The museum prides itself in having an international outlook and the event will feature vehicles built in the United States, Germany, Italy and under the banner of the Soviet Union.

A centrepiece will be the Saab 96 V4, built in Sweden in 1972. It arrived in Britain and featured in the Channel 4 programme ‘For the Love of Cars’.

The museum on site will also be open.

There will be dual auto testing, a vehicle parade and passenger rides for those wanting to take a trip down memory lane.

Oliver Edwards, GTM's marketing manager, said: “This event is being held at the museum for the third year.

"Put simply, it’s a nostalgic look at recent history that touched everyone’s lives in some way, whether it’s the car you all loved or your first motor."