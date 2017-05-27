Musical theatre group’s auditions invitation

Deeside Youth Musical Theatre is inviting young people in the area to auditions next week.

It follows the huge success of DYMT’s last production, ‘Annie’ in March.

The performance was highly praised and described as a most entertaining show.

The group will be holding auditions for new members who would like to try musical theatre and join an exciting, fun and friendly youth company.

Past productions include Hairspray, Fame, Grease, Joseph and Annie and organisers say that now the chance to come along and audition.

DYMT is a musical theatre group for young people aged between 10 and 17.

It puts on productions in Aboyne theatre for local people.

The aim is to stage a production once a year, usually in March.

The group meets for rehearsals on Thursday evenings between 6.30 and 8pm.

From January onwards, additional rehearsals are scheduled on Sundays.

Auditions will be held on Thursday, June 1, from 6.30–9pm at the Deeside Community Centre.

Applicants must be aged between 10 and 17 and should come well prepared to present both a song and a spoken piece.

To register for the auditions or for further information, call Sarah Mckay on 07851 118397, or Jude Morrow on 07899 923440.