New appoints begin work in Braemar

Ongoing developments to improve the tourism offering in Braemar have taken a major step forward with the appointment of three new posts in the village.

Joining the thriving community are Georgina Errington, Matthew Halliday and Jane Smith.

Georgina and Matthew have been employed to drive forward the renovation, restoration and development of Braemar Castle, now celebrating 10 years as Scotland’s only community run castle.

Jane has just been appointed to the newly created post of arts administrator with the St Margaret’s Trust.

The group is developing the former church as a major performance, cultural and heritage venue.

Castle manager, Georgina, comes from a background in tourism, the arts and the voluntary sector.

She said: “It’s great to be joining the castle in this landmark year.

“The volunteers have achieved so much since they took over the Castle.

“They’ve raised almost half a million pounds now and the roof and the chimneys have been repaired but as you can see from the look of the castle, there is still so much more to do.

“Matt will be pushing that side forward and I’ll be looking after the day to day running and working with the volunteers.”

The castle is about to launch a fundraising appeal to repair the harling, improve the grounds and visitor experience and Matthew has been employed as fundraiser and project manager.

He comes with a strong record in fundraising at several quality projects south of the border.

Jane, from Aboyne, is a sculptress and has taken up the post with St Margaret’s Trust to continue developing the events programme.

Jane said: ”I’m captivated and inspired by the project.

“St Margaret’s was designed by renown ecclesiastical architect Sir John Ninian Comper and is regarded as his Highland masterpiece.”

She concluded: “I hope with this building, in the stunning landscape of the Cairngorms National Park, we can put Braemar on the national and international stage as a quality cultural and arts venue.”

For more information about Braemar Castle visit the website: http://www.braemarcastle.co.uk.