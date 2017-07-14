New bus service for Banchory to start

Banchory’s new bus service to due to begin operating on Monday (July 17).

The 205 is being replaced by a new door-to-door service - A2B.

The council-run facility will be available from Monday to Friday between 9am and 3pm.

Rather than following a fixed route, the dial-a-bus is a demand responsive service that can pick up from any location in the town to suit customer needs.

Passengers call A2B on (01467) 535 333 between 9.30am and 3.30pm Monday to Friday to request the bus at the time they would like to be collected.

In most cases bookings can be made up to a week in advance but no later than one hour before travel.