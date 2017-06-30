New ‘Gathering’ centre wins approval

Proposals for a new Highland games centre in Braemar are progressing.

Members of Cairngorms National Park Authority planning committee gave their permission for the project at a meeting today.

The building will provide year round visitor facilities and tell the story of the Highland games.

The new visitor centre will be located in the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, home to the Gathering in its current format since 1832.

The Braemar Royal Highland Charity is behind the proposals which will include a gallery, exhibition hall, cafe, gift shop and office as well as general service areas.