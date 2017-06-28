New look for popular Aboyne bike park

Aboyne Bike Park has undergone a much-needed facelift.

The four-year-old mountain bike facility at Bellwood was showing signs of wear and tear.

But the committee was struggling to meet the near £10,000 cost of repairs.

However, officials confirmed that a grant from Run Balmoral 2017 and a donation from Deeside businessman Bert McIntosh meant the work could go ahead.

The park was built in March, 2013, is free to access, open all hours and well used by local teenagers and families.

It features downhill tracks, jump park and pump track and is designed for all ages and abilities.

A committee spokesperson said: “The aim is to give the kids - and big kids alike - a place they could go to build skills, have fun and gain confidence and we think it has been a fantastic asset for Aboyne.

“In particular, we feel it has an important role to play in promoting healthy lifestyles for those who are looking for an alternative to traditional team sports.”

The spokesperson added: “With the help of the Run Balmoral grant we were able to hire plant, buy materials and complete the work required with the help of a team of willing volunteers.

“This would not have been possible without the support of these local benefactors.

“The bike park is free at the point of use with no ongoing income so grant funding and community fundraising are essential to keep the site insured and in a good state of repair.”

The committee’s next step is to consider plans which are currently being drawn up to extend the facility.