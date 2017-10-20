New manager appointed at Alastrean House

A new manager has been appointed at a Deeside care home.
Fiona Duncan takes over the role at the Balhousie Care Group’s Alastrean House in Aboyne, which is re-opening following a £160,000 refurbishment.
Fiona, 40, from Keig, near Alford, has been recruiting staff and overseeing an intensive, month-long training programme which stretches from hospitality and customer service to dementia training.
She said: “I’m at that point in my life where I’m ready for a new challenge.
“This is the best sort of challenge someone in my position could get.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Deeside Piper and Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.