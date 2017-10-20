New manager appointed at Alastrean House

A new manager has been appointed at a Deeside care home.

Fiona Duncan takes over the role at the Balhousie Care Group’s Alastrean House in Aboyne, which is re-opening following a £160,000 refurbishment.

Fiona, 40, from Keig, near Alford, has been recruiting staff and overseeing an intensive, month-long training programme which stretches from hospitality and customer service to dementia training.

She said: “I’m at that point in my life where I’m ready for a new challenge.

“This is the best sort of challenge someone in my position could get.”