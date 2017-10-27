New manager for counselling service

Mental Health Aberdeen has appointed a new manager for One to One Counselling Deeside.

Laura Simmons takes over the role at the organisation, which provides free counselling to local people in Lower Marr.

Laura was formerly training and volunteer co-ordinator with Advocacy North East and has a long association with One to One, having been a volunteer counsellor since 2011.

She said: “It’s a service very close to my heart and much needed in our small rural community where not everyone can afford to pay for private counselling, or is able to travel to Aberdeen to access other services.

“We have a fantastic pool of highly-committed, well-trained volunteers here and I look forward to working with them all over the coming months and years.”

Mental Health Aberdeen is hoping to attract new volunteer counsellors to the service this coming year.

To this end, an invitation has been extended to an open evening to be held on Thursday, November 9, from 7.30-9pm at One to One Counselling, Alford House, Ballater Road, Aboyne - next door to Davidsons Chemists.