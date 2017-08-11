New team for Westhill Rotarians

A new leadership team has taken over the helm of Westhill Rotary for 2017-18, led by president Moira Gordon.

It follows a good year of fundraising for the club, which has allowed them to donate nearly £20,000 to a wide range of local and international charities.

These include: Westhill Senior Citizen Party, RNLI Aberdeen, SensationALL, CLIC Sargent, Aberdeen Mountain Rescue, Step Ahead Aberdeen, Alzheimers Scotland, The Butterfly Trust, ANERCLOTTS, ARI Roof Garden, Sandpiper Trust, Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland, Macmillan Cancer Support, Little Drops Charity, Mercy Ships, The Vine Trust, Kids Out Aberdeen, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, ALEC, Rotary Foundation and End Polio Now.

This year sees the introduction of a new charity fundraiser – a curry night arranged by Rotarian executive chef, Pushp Vaid, to be accompanied by a display of Indian music and dance, followed by a disco.

It will be held at the Holiday Inn, Westhill, on Saturday, September 30.

Tickets are available by contacting secretary@westhill.rotary1010.org or calling 07743 895431.