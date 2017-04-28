Number One nominated

A new Banchory community project has been nominated for a prestigious local award.

Number One – Community Matters is focused on creating a safe and creative space for everyone in the community, particularly those who are more vulnerable.

It is in the running for the Alick-Buchanan Smith Award for Enterprising Communities at the Elevator Awards, to be held on Thursday, June 29.

The project, based in Scott Skinner Square, has a busy programme of classes, from baby massage to cooking confidence along with a cafe staffed by volunteers.

Jean Henretty, a project team member, said: “We have been overwhelmed with the response.”