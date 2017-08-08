On the buses for Beer Festival weekend

Extra buses will be laid on for this weekend’s Banchory Beer Festival.

Stagecoach North Scotland is again supporting the popular event with additional services operating from the festival to Aberdeen, Aboyne and Ballater.

It will take place at the Deeside Rugby pitches from this Friday until Sunday.

An expected 5,000 visitors are set to enjoy the craft beers, street food and live entertainment over the weekend and as a result more transport options have been added for festival-goers.

Among the bands performing are Tide Lines, from the Highlands, Kinnaber Junction, from Angus, the Mad Ferret Band, from Perth, Starsky, from Aberdeen and Blackfoot John, from Johnshaven.

Mark Whitelocks, managing director for Stagecoach North Scotland, said: “It is fantastic to see this local festival going from strength to strength and we are delighted to be able to continue to provide additional transport options over the weekend for those visiting.”

Mungo Finlayson, co-founder and operations director for Banchory Beer Festival, said: “It’s great to be working with Stagecoach again this year to provide a transport link to all our festival-goers.

“With the bus stop so close to the festival site it makes sense to leave the car at home and use the Stagecoach bus service.”

Buses between Aberdeen and the festival will operate every 30 minutes during the day on Friday and Saturday and those visiting on the family-friendly Sunday will benefit from an hourly service to/from Aberdeen.

An additional late-night service on both Friday and Saturday evenings will leave Banchory at 00.15 for Aberdeen.

This journey will be available for the second consecutive year after proving extremely popular with festival-goers in 2016.

Those visiting from Aboyne and Ballater can also travel to the event by bus, using the hourly service on Friday and Saturday or buses every two hours on Sunday.

An extra late-night service departing Banchory at 23.15 has been added to the standard timetable to Aboyne and Ballater for those staying to enjoy the evening entertainment.

The last bus to Ballater will depart from the festival at 00.02. For more information on bus timetables visit www.stagecoachbus.com.

Tickets are still available for the festival at www.banchorybeerfestival.com