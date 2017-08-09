On the Scarecrow Trail

Donald Trump and Santa are just some of the ‘visitors’ you can spot in and around Ballater at the moment.

They are among 30 scarecrows which have popped up around the village as part of annual Victoria Week.

The ever-popular Scarecrow Trail runs throughout the week and people are being invited to explore and vote for their favourite one.

Maps and voting forms are available from the box office on the Green.

The scarecrows will remain on show until Sunday (August 13), when the winners will be announced at the Spirit of Ballater Awards.

Victoria Week activities are well under way with a host fun events for all the family.

Today (Thursday) will feature Ballater Highland Games at Monaltrie Park.

For more details about events, visit www.ballatervictoriaweek.co.uk