Open day at Drumoak

The Scottish SPCA celebrated its 10th annual Scottish Animal Week earlier this month and ended the celebrations with a community open day at its centre in Aberdeenshire.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was overwhelmed by the backing shown from local businesses, vendors and supporters who attended the event at Drumoak.

The Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre manager Graeme Innes said: “The open day was a huge success. We raised a phenomenal £3130.61 on the day.

“We are so grateful for all the support shown to us, from donations of raffle prizes to those who made baked goods to sell on the day.

“During the day we had a dog shows with categories such as ‘waggiest tail’, stalls, bouncy castles, ice cream vans and more. It was heart-warming to see the whole community come out and support us.”