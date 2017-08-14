Outdoor company supports charities

A Deeside outdoor adventure company is aiming to raise £500 for two children’s charities.

Crathes-based Go Ape will share the money between Befriend a Child and The Archie Foundation, its charity partners for this year.

The thrill-seeking team will embark on a series of fundraising challenges throughout the season, including their first half marathon in Aberdeen.

The Simplyhealth Great Aberdeen Run on Sunday, August 27, will see Go Ape staff Pauline Anderson and John Black running in aid of Befriend a Child, while Bethany Tennant and Ewen Kerridge will support Archie.

Back amongst the trees in the grounds of Crathes Castle, teams will also be drumming up support with regular visitor competitions.

Nick Ruffles, Go Ape Crathes site manager, said: “Go Ape is all about encouraging people to live life adventurously and we are very proud to support Befriend a Child and The Archie Foundation, two dedicated charities which make a significant difference to children and young people throughout the North-east.”

Befriend a Child introduces positive adult role models for children growing up in troubled and difficult circumstances, while The Archie Foundation provides extensive support to families of sick children.

The organisations have both praised Go Ape’s fundraising mission.

In 2016, the company donated over £103,000 in cash and gift vouchers to good causes, including a cheque for more than £58,000 to Outward Bound Trust.