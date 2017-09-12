Overnight closure on A90

The project contractor is planning to close the A90 southbound carriageway from around 11.30pm on Friday, September 15, until around 3am on Saturday, September 16 to allow the essential maintenance of roadside equipment, as part of the AWPR project.

A short diversion for southbound traffic will be sign-posted. Road users should leave the A90 using the U90K Den of Logie Road turnoff, turn right at the roundabout to join the B979 Netherley Road and then turning left onto the new southbound slip road to re-join the A90.

As part of these works, the northbound carriageway will also be reduced from two lanes to one lane from 8pm on the Friday until 6am on the Saturday.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “These closures are necessary for the contractor to carry out essential maintenance on equipment at the side of the A90 carriageway this weekend and have been timed to minimise inconvenience to road users.

“To ensure the safety of workers, road users will be directed off the A90 southbound carriageway at Stonehaven and back onto the trunk road, via a short diversion.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank road users and the local community for their on-going support and patience during these construction works.”

When complete, the AWPR/B-T will help to reduce congestion, cut journey times, improve safety and lower pollution in Aberdeen City Centre. It will also enable local authorities to develop public transport solutions.

Over the next three decades, the AWPR/B-T is expected to bring in an additional £6 billion to the north-east economy and create around 14,000 new jobs. Around 1,500 are currently working on the project, including on-the-job training for apprentices and local employment opportunities for long-term unemployed people.