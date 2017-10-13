PC Jim is out of South Africa

Banchory Rotarians gathered in this week in 1997 to hear of Police Constable Jim Wood’s experiences during his exchange visit to South Africa.

Pictured from the left are - Rotarians Phil Taylor and William Bowman, Celina Parodi, who is on an exchange trip from Argentina, Jim Wood, Rotarians David Holmes, president Gordon Rattray, Jim Herd, Bill Findlay.

Constable Wood, who is a schools liaison officer based at Banchory Police Station, together with three members and led by Inverurie Rotarian John Blevan formed this year’s team from the local Rotary district.

He thanked Rotarians for sending him on the visit which he said had broadened his outlook on his chosen career.