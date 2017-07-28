Picture from the past - all aboard the community bus

Members of Ballater Royal Deeside accept cheques from Ballater Day Centre and North British Trust Hotels at the official unveiling of the Ballater Community Bus in this week in 1997.

The money to pay for and maintain the bus came from two £3000 donations. The vehicle will be used by the towns and villages in the area. Ballater Royal Deeside will make it available to community clubs and groups and to help transport elderly and less able residents.

The bus meets all health and safety requirements, has 14 seats fitted with safety belts, and features a wheelchair lift for easy access. If you have an old photograph you’d like featured in Nostalgia, send it with details to news@deesidepiper.com