Picture from the past - Ballater butcher’s top sausages

Vincent Duguid, left, and Michael Sheridan, of Sheridan Butchers in Ballater with the diploma they won for their pork link sausages in this week in 1997.

Mr Sheridan received a highly commended award for the sausages. It was presented to him by the Scottish Federation of Meat Traders Association at a ceremony in Perth.

Every year, the Federation hosts a different competition and the Ballater butcher enters it on a regular basis. In previous years, he has won prizes for black pudding and, again, sausages.

