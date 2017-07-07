Picture from the past - Banchory Rotary Club’s new president

Members of Banchory Ternan Rotary Club met in this month in 1997 to welcome their new president Gordon Rattray, left, on his appointment. Alan Howat, the outgoing president, is pictured congratulating his successor, along with other members. Guest speaker Malcolm Horner, of Claverhouse Rotary Club in Dundee, spoke of the Rotary International hospital project in Kumasi, Ghana, which he is co-ordinating for the district. The Banchory club has already contributed to the scheme with the proceeds of a wine-tasting evening, and a further donation brought the total to £600. Several other cheques were also presented as a final disbursement of funds for another fulfilling Rotary year.

