Picture from the past - Banchory Singers in fine voice

Deeside Singers were getting in tune to take part in a spectacular nationwide rendition of Handel’s Messiah, in this month in 1997.

Pictured, taking a break from rehearsals, are front, left to right - Linda Howie, Marion Bateman-Dunn, Belinda Rennie, Hazel Shoebridge, and musical director Tara Leiper. Back, from left - Malcolm Buckley, organist Kyle McCallum and Jim Murdoch.

The Messiah was to be performed on Saturday, October 18, at East Church in Banchory. The event was being organised by BT's Voices for Hospices.