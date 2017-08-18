Picture from the past - Banchory team’s Knockhill success

Surrounding Mick Skene, who finished second in his class at Knockhill in this week in 1997, are Banchory-based Team Hashimoto members, from the left, Keith Watt, rider, Jim Duncan, technical adviser, Stewart McIntosh, team mechanic, Mike Sutherland, technical adviser, Lindsey Fyffe, manager, and next to Mick, Anne Duncan, team adminstrator.

The team is competing in the 10-round British Superbike Championship and scored two podium finishes at Scotland’s only event - Knockhill.

