Picture from the past - Braemar day-care centre opens

Kindrochit day-care centre in Braemar was officially opened during this month in 1997 by Mrs Farquharson of Invercauld.

Members of Aboyne Rotary Club and Inspector John Sellar, representing Grampian Police’s Diced Cap Appeal, also attended the ceremony in recognition of the support both organisations have given to the centre.

The facility provides day care support for the elderly. The picture shows, back from the left - Father Derek McCulloch, Jim McCulloch and Iain Dunbar, of Aboyne Rotary Club; Inspector Sellar; centre attendees Margaret Moran and Minnie Simpson, and centre chairwoman Phyllis Straun. Mrs Farquharson is seated at the front.