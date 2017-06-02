Picture from the past - celebrities love tennis in Aboyne

Track star Kriss Akabusi and children’s TV presenter Malcolm Jeffries dropped into Aboyne in this week in 1997 as part of a round-the-country tennis tour.

They were in the village to promote the Love Tennis Tour, organised by the Lawn Tennis Association, to encourage more youngsters to take up the sport.

Malcolm, who is host of the Saturday morning children’s programme Massive, said the children were really excited about tennis with Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski both doing well.

The Love Tennis helicopter flew to 15 locations last weekend providing free coaching to thousands of youngsters and using celebrities and sporting stars to attract newcomers.