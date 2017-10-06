Search

Picture from the past - Co-op scheme pays dividends

P4 pupils at Aboyne Primary School in 1997 with new instruments
In this week in 1997, P4 pupils from Aboyne Primary School were pictured with the instruments they received through the Co-op Music for Schools initiative.

With the youngsters are head teacher Mrs Margaret McKenna and Stephen Gow, manager of Aboyne Co-op.

The children, aided by their parents, grandparents, aunties and uncles, brought the vouchers they had collected to school where they were exchanged for a Clavinova digital piano, a keyboard and a variety of small percussion instruments for the school.

