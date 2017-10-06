Picture from the past - Co-op scheme pays dividends

In this week in 1997, P4 pupils from Aboyne Primary School were pictured with the instruments they received through the Co-op Music for Schools initiative.

With the youngsters are head teacher Mrs Margaret McKenna and Stephen Gow, manager of Aboyne Co-op.

The children, aided by their parents, grandparents, aunties and uncles, brought the vouchers they had collected to school where they were exchanged for a Clavinova digital piano, a keyboard and a variety of small percussion instruments for the school.

