Picture from the past - Deeside Field Club visit

A trip down memory lane - Deeside Field Club’s visit to Culblean monument at Dinnet Muir on August 1, 1970. The club was formed in 1920 with around 300 members.

They visited historic buildings and places around the North-east and were responsible for erecting various monuments on Deeside celebrating local people, events and certain views.

The club also produced publications on their visits, as well as articles on local people past and present.