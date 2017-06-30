Picture from the past - DIY ethic is full of the blues

Deeside Independent Youth were captured preparing for their show at the Aboyne Theatre in this week in 1997.

Called ‘Committed to the Blues’, the energetic production featured soul, blues and contemporary sounds and was performed over two nights at the Deeside venue.

Pictured, from the left, back - Tom Addy, Laura Jones, Kirsty Yulle, Greg Sinclair, Rachel Aldous, Keziah Higgins and Thomas Rhodes. Front - Darren Barclay, Brian Forbes, Michael Traill and Keith Davidson.

If you would like a picture from the past featured in our Nostalgia section, then email it accompanied by the details to news@deesidepiper.com