Picture from the past - fitness instructors learn about walking

Fitness instructors who took part in a Walk Reebok seminar at Ballater in this week in 1997.

The Deeside instructors were being taught how to teach people to walk through an initiative to learn about the benefits and techniques of walking.

Organiser Vicki Scott said she arrnaged the seminar because walking was a good way of keeping healthy and something that can be enjoyed in the Deeside countryside.She is now hoping that Deesiders planning to stay healthy will come forward and learn the most beneficial and rewarding way to walk.