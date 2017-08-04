Picture from the past - Guides set off for Switzerland

Banchory Guides, rangers and young leaders left for Kandersteg in Switzerland in this week in 1997.

The girls have spent the last nine months raising money for the trip and they are extremely grateful to all the local businesses and shops for their donations.

The group are pictured lining up before leaving on their journey. Back, from left, Gillian Daun, Joanne Milne, Jenna Truscott, Enid Blaikie, leader, Elaine Campbell, Winnie Reid, leader, and Joy Crofts. Front, from left, Rachel Meany, Ashleigh Clinton, Susan Edmonds, Fiona Duncan, Kira Cadiz and Fiona Stewart. If you would like an old photograph published in Nostalgia, email it with details to news@deesidepiper.com