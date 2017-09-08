Picture from the past - Legion donation benfits health centre

Dr Jack Taylor, left, of Aboyne Medical Practice, receives medical equipment from Douglas Cone, president of Aboyne Royal British Legion in this week in 1997.

Also pictured, from the left, are Dr John Glass, Dr Judith Scott and Dr Mary Taylor. The donation included resuscitation equipment, TENS machines for pain relief, and nebulisers.

The Legion collected the money from various fundraising activities. Dr Taylor said the practice was extremely grateful for the donation from the branch, which would lead to significant improvements in patient care.