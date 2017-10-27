Picture from the past - new Durris Hall unveiled

Unveiling a plaque in this week in 1997 to mark the re-opening of the renovated and refurbished Kirkton of Durris Hall is Douglas Baird, whose great-grandfather Henry Baird donated the hall to the Durris community in 1931.

Also in the photograph are Philip Dean, left, secretary of the hall committee, and Peter Watson, committee chairman. Money for the project was raised by local people and grants were received from the Scottish Office and the council towards the £190,000 costs.

Around 180 people attended the opening ceremony and dance, catching their first look at the new facility.