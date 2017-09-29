Picture from the past - unveiling a Deeside view

The unveiling of the view indicator on September 12, 1970, at the Slack of Tillylodge on the B9119 Aberdeen to Tarland road. This indicator was erected by the Deeside Field Club

In the photograph are, left to right, Mr Stephens, Miss Watson, Fenton Wyness and Leith Forbes. The Deeside Field Club was formed in 1920 with around 300 members.

They visited historic buildings and places on Deeside and around the North-east and were responsible for erecting various monuments on Deeside celebrating local people, events and certain views.

They also produced publications on their visits as well as articles on local people past and present. Thanks to Roddy Bisset for this week’s picture.