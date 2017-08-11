Picture from the past - web search at Kincardine O’Neil

Children from Kincardine O’Neil who took part in a summer nature day in this week in 1997. T

They were searching for web sites to learn about spiders. Anthropod Tales was one of a series of summer nature events which have been organised to take place during the holidays in the village.

The children spent the day hunting for spider hidey-holes and then compiled a story to explain why the first spider created a web, and after that played spider games.

The youngsters ended the day by constructing a giant spider web. If you have an old photograph you would like published in our Nostalgia section, then email it with full details to news@deesidepiper.com