Picture Spotlight

This year’s winner of the Keith White Award - created by Banchory Community Council and Banchory Lions in memory of a member of both organisations - is Grace Bovaird.

Grace, who is 16 and an S5 pupil at Banchory Academy, received the accolade for her length of service to Girl Guiding, and managing to give so much of her time and energy while studying for exams.

The young winner, who received the trophy, a certificate and a cheque, is pictured with, left to right, Councillor Eileen Durno, Viv Kerridge, a community council member, and Councillor Ann Ross.