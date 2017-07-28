Picture Spotlight

Mid Deeside Church Choir and Notes from Torphins Choir raised £600 for Royal Voluntary Service Aberdeenshire from a concert the two groups organised in June. The event was part of the Sing Your Heart Out fundraising initiative of Royal Voluntary Service (RVS), encouraging local communities to host concerts to raise funds for RVS services in the area. The organisation’s operations manager for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Orkney, Duncan MacLeod, is pictured receiving the cheque from representatives of the choirs.

