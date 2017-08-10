Picture Spotlight

A four-year community project in Ballater, supported by Aberdeenshire Council, has been completed with the official opening of toilet facilities at Monaltrie Park.

Local authority representative Andrew Meechan is pictured cutting the tape with former local councillor Katrina Farquhar.

A small committee was formed through BRD Ltd with a target of raising £25,000 to fund the refurbishment. Katrina said: “We did wonder at some points if we would ever get there, but they are finished so now local people and visitors can go and enjoy the park with the use of toilet facilities.” Picture: Contributed.