Picture Spotlight

Highland dancers from the Ann Murray School in Alford with the trophies and medals they won at the recent Aboyne Highland Games. Pictured, left to right - Georgene Donaldson, Isla Glennie, Emma McPherson, Mhairi McPherson, Rosa Donaldson. Between them the young dancers secured a total of 14 first places.

They have been competing at a host of shows and games over the summer months with the next event the Lonach Gathering on Saturday, August 26. The dancers will also compete in indoor competitions, starting next month.