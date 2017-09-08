Picture Spotlight

The Rotary Club of Banchory-Ternan was represented at the Braemar Gathering on Saturday when members raised funds for CLAN. Around £750 was collected in a raffle for a new Mini. The club also hosted a hospitality area in the International Marquee where Rotary guests from around the world were welcomed. Rotary has more than 1.2 million members worldwide. Pictured, left to right, - Ryan Bond, Stewart Park, Eddie Gillanders, Len McIntosh, club president Dave Edmonds and Richard Bridger. Photograph by club member Sandy MacDonald.
