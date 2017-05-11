Pipe band determined to play on this summer

A long-established Deeside pipe band - facing an uncertain future - is to march on until the end of the events season.

Banchory and District Pipes and Drums recently made a plea for new members, but the response has been disappointing.

However, band officials have decided to continue engagements over the summer months and then assess the situation for next year.

They were plunged into crisis with the loss of a pipe major and drum major, and have been redcued to six pipers and a similar number of drummers.

Piper Don Black, 77, said: “The response to our appeal has been a wee bit disappointing but we are not giving up hope. We have a few things we are trying out.

“We have asked for players from other pipe bands so hopefully that will allow us to continue playing until the end of the season. We will sit down and have a look at where we are at that point.”

Don added that a band member, who left to work in Copenhagen last year, hoped to take some of the members back to play at least one event this summer.

The Banchory band - in existence for 30 years - is a non-competitive community group playing at local events.

It meets for practice Wednesday, 7-9pm at Banchory’s Legion Scotland branch at Ravenswood, with tutorial classes starting at 6.30.

Anyone wanting more information should call the Legion on 01330 822347, or email info@banchorylegion.com