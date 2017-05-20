Pipe band spectacular draws the crowds

The skirl o’ the pipes resounded from Banchory’s King George V Park recently as bands from a wide area went on the march.

Banchory Business Association (BBA) was hosting its third North of Scotland Pipe Band Championships.

Around 20 bands took part in this year’s competition.

A BBA spokesman said: “The weather was very kind to us this year.

“Hundreds of visitors flocked through the gates from early morning and enjoyed each and every band, the marches. The massed bands at the finale were outstanding and received rapturous applause from the crowds.”

The winners were:

Grade 4 - Fraserburgh Royal British Legion; Grade 4 MSR - 2622 (Highland) Squadron RAF; Grade 3 - Portlethen and District; Grade 2 - Grampian Police Scotland; Grade 1 - Buchan Peterson.

Drum Major, juvenile - Gillian Ferrier, Lathallan; Drum Major adult - Michael Leitch, Porthlethen and District.

As well as the pipe bands, the event had its biggest and best array of trade stands.

The BBA spokesman thanked everyone for making the championships such a success.