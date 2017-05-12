Pipe bands on the march in Banchory

A rousing family day out is in prospect at the North of Scotland Pipe Band Championships in Banchory’s King George V Park on Sunday (May 14).

There will be 17 bands, five drum majors and 29 performances altogether, including the stirring massed bands finale.

For the second year running, the event welcomes Buchan Peterson and Grampian Police Scotland playing in the Grade 1 competition. This year Donald Farquharson, from Finzean Estate, will be performing the role of chieftain.

There will be plenty of family-friendly activities, stalls, and food and drink stalls including a beer tent.

Entry is £5 for adults and £2.50 for under 12s. Gates open at 10am.