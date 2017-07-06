Plea for return of missing parrott

A pet lover is offering a reward for the safe return of her parrott, missing in the Kildrummy area since last month.

Pauline Harley’s African grey vanished on June 20 near Kildrummy Gardens.

She had been moving the bird, called Big Boy, from her aviary to the house when he took off.

Pauline, a nurse, said: “It’s unusual he has not gone to a someone for food.

“I accept he may have succumbed to nature but also wonder if anyone has him.”

She is asking people to check their sheds and outbuildings in case the parrott is sheltering.

Contact Pauline on 07764798040 if you have any information.