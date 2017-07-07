Police advice for show season

Police will be on patrol at Echt this weekend as the show and games season gets under way.

They’re urging people to enjoy themselves and to stay safe.

Echt will have night-time entertainment and a marquee dance on Saturday.

Inspector Matt Smith, of the Marr Community Policing Team, said: “Our deployment of officers this weekend forms part of similar arrangements with other evening events across the summer period.

“This is a great time for the North-east when many towns and villages open themselves up for Highland games and agricultural shows which are a great draw for visitors to the area.

“We will be there assisting organisers and keeping people safe.

“The vast majority of individuals attending these events are there to enjoy themselves but we are prepared to deal with any incidents of drunken or unacceptable behaviour.”