Police step up patrols in Banchory

Police are increasing patrols in Banchory to clampdown on anti-social behaviour and vandalism during the school holidays.

Officers will be out and about on foot, bicycle and in vehicles in a bid to deter young people.

It follows an increase in the number of reported incidents in the town during the Easter holidays.

Sergeant Garry Garrow said: "This type of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"Officers will be out patrolling on foot, bicycle and vehicles around the town and looking to engage positively with young people and deter them from becoming involved in antisocial behaviour.

"Vandalism to private property causes distress to owners and vandalism to public areas disappoints the whole community."

Police are urging parents to be aware of what their children are doing during the school break.