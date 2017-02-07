Banchory and Mid Deeside councillor and former Provost to stand down

Long-standing Conservative Councillor for Banchory and Mid Deeside and former Aberdeenshire Provost Jill Webster has announced she will be stepping down at the elections in May.

Councillor Webster has represented the Banchory and Mid Deeside area for 14 years and served as Provost for three years.

In her place, Ann Ross, who has lived and brought up her family in the area, has been selected as the Conservative candidate for the Banchory and Mid Deeside Ward for the May Council elections

Cllr Webster said: “It has been an absolute privilege to serve the people of Aberdeenshire and for me personally I can say that it has been a life enhancing experience.

“But it’s time to move on to other challenges and I am delighted that Ann Ross has been selected as the Conservative candidate for the Banchory and Mid Deeside Ward.

“Ann is a really hard worker who cares passionately about her local communities and I know I can feel confident that Banchory and Mid Deeside would be in safe hands with Ann.”

Ann added: “I have pledged to carry on Jill’s hard work representing constituents on local issues if I was elected and would continue to lobby on issues such as the provision of a new health and social care centre, school premises that are fit for purpose and good mobile phone and broadband coverage.”