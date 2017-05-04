Council election voting begins

Voters in Aberdeenshire - along with the rest of the country - are going to the polls today to elect their local councillors.

The campaigning over the last few weeks is over and 19 wards will be contested.

Voting will take place until 10pm.

Votes will be counted electronically for Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Councils at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre tomorrow.

