Curtain call on ex-First Minister’s Fringe show

Following a run of 19 sold-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Alex Salmond is refusing to rule out an early return to the stage.

The show, one of the entire Festival’s most popular this year, featured a total of 23 mystery guests.

The original 15 planned shows were supplemented by four extra features which all sold out within hours of being announced.

The guest included Cabinet Ministers from the world of politics, top Hollywood actors and personalities from showbiz and sport.

The run started with UK Brexit Secretary David Davies and closed with Scottish Brexit Secretary Michael Russell.

After an engaging discussion on Brexit and Scotland’s future Mr Russell asserted that UK Ministers were unpicking the foundations of the devolution settlement and agreed that the timing of the next test on the Scottish constitution would be determined by the outcome of the Brexit negotiations.

Mr Salmond welcomedcomedienne Janey Godley for one final routine,leaving the audience in stitches with Glaswegian voiceovers of Melania Trump, Ruth Davidson, Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon.

A final surprise guest, singer Sheena Wellington, led a rousing chorus of ‘A Man’s A Man For A’ That’’ with the assembled cast and audience, reprising her role in the opening of the Scottish Parliament of 1999.

Following the music, a dinner with Mr Salmond was auctioned, raising £1000 for two charities nominated by Mr Russell.

This final auction of Alex Salmond... Unleashed brought the overall charity total to £22,350 for the run of shows.

Mr Salmond said: “The show has been a tremendous success and we have welcomed a host of amazing guests to the Fringe stage, raising money for good causes far and wide.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time treading the boards at the Festival for 19 shows in a row.”