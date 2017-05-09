Search

Democratic Independent and Green Group reformed

Councillor Martin Ford is looking forward to working with Cllr Johnston again to seek improvements to theCouncil anditspolicies.

Councillor Martin Ford is looking forward to working with Cllr Johnston again to seek improvements to theCouncil anditspolicies.

0
Have your say

Aberdeenshire councillors Paul Johnston (Democratic Independent) and Martin Ford (Green) have announced that they are reforming the Democratic Independent and Green Group (DIGG).

The DIGG operated as a group during the last Aberdeenshire Council term and had a significant influence on a number of areas of Council policy.

By working together as a formal group of two, Cllr Johnston and Cllr Ford are entitled to be treated as a group in terms of Council procedures. A single councillor cannot be recognised as a 'group'.

Motions and amendments put forward during Council meetings will only debated and voted on if they are seconded, so a group of two councillors can get issues debated whereas a single councillor may not be able to due to lacking a seconder for any proposal.

Cllr Paul Johnston said: "Reforming the DIGG makes sense because through co-operating as a group we can have more influence on the Council and get more done than we could as single councillors operating independently."

Cllr Martin Ford: "I look forward to working with Cllr Johnston again to seek improvements to the Council and its policies."