It’s decision time

Voters in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine will go to the polls today to decide who will represent them at Westminster.

The constituency has been the focus of intense campaigning since the Prime Minister called the snap general election.

It was one of the first seats visited by Theresa May as she embarked on the campaign trail back in April.

The SNP’s Stuart Donaldson - who is standing again - was elected in 2015 with a majority of just over 7000.

Andrew Bowie is the Conservative candidate, the Scottish Liberal Democrats are represented by John Waddell, while Barry Black - who stood in 2015 - is Labour’s hope.

The West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine constituency includes Banchory, Stonehaven and Portlethen, and stretches along the Dee valley from Westhill to Braemar, and north to Kemnay in the Don valley, which were with the Gordon constituency until 2005.

Voting is taking place between 7am and 10pm.

Counting for the Aberdeenshire constituencies of West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, Gordon, and Banff and Buchan will take place at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre immediately after close of poll, and will continue through the night.

The Deeside Piper will be at the count so you can follow up-to-the-minute news on our website and on our Twitter and Facebook pages.