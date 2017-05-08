Lib Dem and Labour candidates

The Liberal Democrats and Labour have announced their candidates to contest West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine at the general election.

The Lib Dems will be represented by 25-year-old John Waddell, who is a caseworker for North East Scotland MSP Mike Rumbles.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Labour candidate Barry Black

Mr Waddell stood for the party in the 2016 Scottish Parliament elections for the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine constituency, a large part of which covers the West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine constituency.

He said: “It is great honour to be nominated to stand for my home constituency.

“We have a tough fight on our hands but people are starting to get fed up of the SNP saying one thing and doing another. In 10 years of government they have done very little to support our local economy and communities in the North-east.

“The SNP’s back and forth with the Conservatives has created even more division. The Tories have given the Nationalists all the ammunition they need for another independence referendum.

“People in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine should not reward them for that with their vote.” Meanwhile, Labour have chosen Barry Black, 23, who stood in the seat in 2015.

He currently works part-time as an out-of-hours customer service adviser for a local authority.

Mr Black is a full-time student and due to graduate from RGU in the summer. He also serves as a volunteer member on the Children’s Panel.

He said: “The outcome of this election will not determine our constitutional future.

“Sadly, Britain is already in the process of leaving the EU and whatever your views, June 8th will not be a second referendum on Scottish Independence.

“‘Yes’, ‘Remain’, ‘Leave’ and ‘No’ are not on the ballot.

“However, a Labour government delivering for working people is on the ballot.

“A government fighting for single market access is on the ballot.

“A £10 minimum wage, the tackling of corporate tax avoidance and greater investment in our NHS are all on the ballot in just a few weeks.”