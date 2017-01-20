Lib Dems select Banchory candidate

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have chosen Rosemary Bruce as their candidate for Banchory and Mid Deeside in May’s elections to Aberdeenshire Council.

Mrs Bruce, wife of former Lib Dem MP for Gordon Malcolm Bruce, represented the Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside ward from 2009-12.

Current Lib Dem councillor Karen Clark, who has represented the Banchory division since 2007, has decided not to stand for re-election in May.

Councillor Clark said: “I have worked with Rosemary when she was a former councillor in the Shire and she is a highly respected colleague and team player.

“She is capable and professional and I know that she will be committed to working hard every single day in the best interests of all residents in this ward.”

Mother-of-three Mrs Bruce, who has been an office manager and diary secretary outside politics, said: “It was a huge privilege to represent and work with the residents and groups in the local community and to help them achieve their goals and I look forward to doing the same for the residents of Banchory and Mid Deeside.

“I am committed to promoting economic development for our area – including improving broadband access and speeds, continuing to invest in our local infrastructure and getting the best level of council services possible.

“There are very challenging years ahead but the Scottish Liberal Democrats have a strong track record leading Aberdeenshire Council and we have the skills and experience to deliver the best council services in Scotland.”